How did you feel about the content of this article?

Emergency services work at the scene of a shooting at a synagogue in the Neve Yaakov area in Jerusalem, Israel, January 27, 2023. | Photo: EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Calculation in progress This content is about a fact that is still being investigated by the newsroom. Soon we will have more information.

A gun attack carried out on Friday (27) against a synagogue located in East Jerusalem left five dead and three injured, according to information released by the emergency service Magen David Adom.

“Five deaths declared on site, three victims transferred to Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital, including a 70-year-old person in critical condition; a 20-year-old person in serious condition; and a 14-year-old person in moderate to severe condition.” , indicated the agency.

The Israeli police announced, in turn, that the author of the shots was neutralized at the scene.

The attack took place in the neighborhood of Neve Yaakov, in East Jerusalem, where a strong force of security forces is mobilized, indicates the corporation.

After the action, the Islamic movement Hamas, which de facto governs the Gaza Strip, celebrated the action, through spokespersons from the mosques. However, the group did not claim the attack.

The Israeli police classified the attack as “terrorist”, a term that is used by local authorities in any aggression carried out by Palestinians for nationalistic reasons, although the author’s identity was not disclosed.

The action takes place amid a ladder of conflict in the region.

Earlier, Israel bombed the Gaza Strip, in retaliation for launching several rockets from the coastal enclave, a day after the death of ten Palestinians in the West Bank, caused by Israeli soldiers.

Nine of the victims died during an operation in the Yenin refugee camp.