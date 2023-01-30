Home page politics

From: Bona Hyun

Split

Sabotage attempts at Deutsche Bahn: the Cologne police are investigating. © Gottfried Czepluch/imago

Sabotage attempts at Deutsche Bahn in North Rhine-Westphalia lead to massive problems. The Cologne police are investigating.

Essen – At Deutsche Bahn, sabotage actions have caused problems. An intercity express and a regional train had to be forced to the brakes. That reports the Rheinische Post with reference to the internal operational report. The police assume at least three crime scenes – two in Essen and one in Schwelm. Also opposite Merkur.de from IPPEN.MEDIA a spokesman for the Cologne police confirmed that there were several incidents. According to the spokesman, investigations have been started. According to the spokesman, further information will follow shortly in coordination with the public prosecutor’s office.

Sabotage at Deutsche Bahn in North Rhine-Westphalia – state security determined

What is known so far: According to the police report on Sunday (January 29, 2023), the emergency control center of Deutsche Bahn reported a signal box failure at the Leverkusen-Küppersteg stop. At around 3 p.m. a call was received by the Cologne police. Technicians found on site that five emergency stop switches had been pressed in a server room and that the power supply on the route from Leverkusen-Mitte to Stammheim had been impaired.

As a result, signals and other technically relevant facilities were switched off, the report says. “An intercity express and a regional express were forced to brake by the so-called PZB (punctual train control system),” it said.

Attempted sabotage in Essen and Schwelm: the police found no signs of departure

There were also failures in the signal boxes in Essen-Kray and in Schwelm. The main safety switches were switched off at both locations. According to the police, the Rheinische Post did not find any traces of break-ins at any of the three locations. “According to the DB, the occurrence of a major damage event is rather unlikely due to the automatic safety devices on the trains,” the report says. According to police, two crimes were committed in the Essen, Kray and Stadtwald areas at 5:10 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. In Schwelm, a crime with a crime time of 11:50 a.m. is known.