In the Russian city of Kazan, eleven people were killed in an attack on a school, according to consistent reports. Dramatic videos are circulating.

Update from May 11th, 10:50 am: According to the Russian news agency Tass, 32 other people were injured, including many children. According to the President of the Tatarstan Region, Rustam Minnichanov, the majority of the dead students are said to be eighth graders, reports the picture. According to Minnichanow, twelve students and four adults were hospitalized with injuries.

“We heard an explosion in the school building, we see heavy smoke,” an eyewitness told the Russian news agency RIA Novosti. According to Tass, a teacher said that she first heard an explosion and then gunshots.

Russia / Kazan: School attack – death toll rises to eleven

Update from May 11, 10:35 a.m .: The number of victims of the armed attack on a school in the Russian city of Kazan continued to rise. Two Russian state agencies now unanimously report eleven people killed – most of them apparently children.

The head of the Republic of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnichanow, speaks of a tragedy, like ARD Moscow reported on Twitter. One of the alleged perpetrators, a 19-year-old, was therefore arrested. Another was loud ARD Moscow shot by emergency services.

The two attackers are said to have opened fire, like them ARD Tagesschau quoted from a report by the Tass news agency. According to Tass, the police were able to arrest one of the perpetrators while the second was still in the building for the time being. The students are said to have been rescued from school in the meantime and accommodated in neighboring buildings.

Russia / Kazan: Disturbing scenes show students fleeing the attack

Videos in the social networks show how students are apparently desperate to escape from the school building. Sometimes you can even see students jumping out of the windows on the upper floors. The person making the film can apparently hardly grasp what has happened and shouts out loud in shock.

❗️ Шесть учеников и учитель пострадали во время стрельбы в школе в Казани, сообщаеn РЕН ТВ. На кадрах видно, как подростки спасаются через окна. В это время раздаются звуки стрельбы и крики. pic.twitter.com/P0mBt4F1br – Известия (@izvestia_ru) May 11, 2021

Russia / Kazan: Attack on school – several fatalities after the attack

First report from May 11th: Kazan – Several people were killed in an attack on a school in the Russian city of Kazan. Two Russian state agencies unanimously reported on Tuesday that eight school children and one teacher were killed. At first there was talk of at least one, possibly two, shooters. Accordingly, an explosion should also have been heard.

According to the agency reports, the police arrested a suspect. Another perpetrator is said to have initially stayed in the school. According to the reports, the students were escorted out of the building and, among other things, placed in a neighboring kindergarten.

Russia / Kazan: Attack on school – several students dead after the attack – all the latest news here

Videos from the crime scene in the social networks show how emergency vehicles of the rescue service and the police with flashing lights and sirens speed to school. People stood in front of the building and watched the situation. Later on, the school grounds were cordoned off over a large area.

The city of Kazan, where the school attack took place, is located around 720 kilometers east of the Russian capital Moscow and has a population of more than one million. In Russia, the students did not return to class until Tuesday after a week’s vacation. (ph / dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA