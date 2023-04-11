Suspect is a 13-year-old student who was restrained by a female teacher; murder weapon not disclosed

An attack on a state school in the municipality of Santa Tereza de Goiás (GO) on the morning of this Tuesday (April 11, 2023) left two students injured. According to a note from the state government, the 13-year-old suspect was apprehended and is giving testimony at the city police station.

The weapon of the attack was not informed by the State. The student was detained by a teacher, who was not injured during the restraint. According to the statement, the teenager “has no history of violence in the school community”.

The injured students had minor injuries, received medical attention and one of them is already at home with her family. The types of injuries were not specified.

According to the government of Goiás, since 2019 the State Department of Education has had a school safety protocol, in addition to projects and actions developed by the pedagogical superintendencies with a focus on consolidating “the culture of peace in the school environment”.

Also according to the statement, on Monday (April 10), in Bela Vista, the Goiás Civil Police carried out a search and seizure warrant at the home of another 14-year-old teenager, suspected of inciting and apologizing for crimes of massacres. in schools. He’s being investigated.

Also on this Tuesday (April 11), the corporation, through Dercc (State Police Station for the Repression of Cyber ​​Crimes), served 4 search and seizure warrants in the state capital, Goiânia, and in Rio Quente, for threats made in virtual environment.

In another municipality in Goiás, in Rio Verde, another young man was apprehended by the Civil Police. The case remains under investigation.