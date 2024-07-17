Russian Armed Forces Launch Missile Strike on SBU Military Post in Kyiv

Earlier this week, the Russian Armed Forces launched a missile strike on the command post of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in Kyiv, reports TASS citing sources in the security forces. The attack left the first deputy head of the SBU wounded.

SBU lost several officers as a result of the strike

The agency’s source said that the strike hit a command post in Kyiv. “A missile strike was carried out on a military facility in Kyiv at the beginning of this week. The SBU command post was hit,” he said.

As a result, there are losses among the officer staff who were in the command post. The first deputy head of the SBU was also slightly wounded.

The information about the strike was also confirmed Telegram– the Military Observer channel. “According to information from specialized resources, as a result of a night missile strike on targets in Kyiv, the command center of the Security Service of Ukraine was destroyed,” the report said. No other details of the strike were given.

Kyiv spoke about strikes deep into Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said last week that NATO could lift restrictions that prevent the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) from striking deep into Russia.

He noted that the countries participating in the North Atlantic Alliance have different positions on this issue. “My feeling is that the partners are close to agreeing on this issue,” Yermak said. In his opinion, Kyiv will soon receive permission to strike deep into Russia.

Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh, in turn, reported that the US does not allow Ukraine to fire ATACMS missiles deep into Russia, but this could change.