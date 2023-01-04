The New Year’s attack on a Russian military base in Makiivka was the biggest loss of life admitted by Moscow since it invaded Ukraine in February 2022. But in addition to the devastating and still-rising death toll, experts say the incident it has revealed something even more alarming for Russia: widespread incompetence and carelessness at the heart of its military command.

Just minutes after Ukraine welcomed the New Year, four US-made HIMARS rockets rained down on a suspected school building housing Russian Army recruits in the industrial city of Makiivka, in the occupied Donetsk region. Ukraine, along with Russian military bloggers, was quick to put the death toll at a staggering 400. Moscow, for its part, first put it at 63, but earlier on Wednesday revised it higher to 89.

In any case, this is the largest loss of life Moscow has recorded in a single attack since it began its invasion of Ukraine more than ten months ago.

The announcement by the Russian Defense Ministry was an event in itself, as Russia rarely comments on its losses and, if it does, often downplays or denies them outright.

The admission came after news of the tragedy went viral, and Russian war bloggers began blaming some of the country’s top brass, accusing them of failing to protect their forces.

Jeff Hawn, a Russian military specialist and consultant to the US geopolitical research center New Lines Institute, said that Russia, by downplaying the losses, was trying to turn the attack in its favor. “They want to play it down, as usual, to minimize backlash, but they also want to say: ‘Look at the cowardly Ukrainians who are killing our men in their sleep,'” he explained.

‘It shouldn’t have happened’

However, the Kremlin is not expected to dwell on its military losses for long, Hawn said, as the circumstances leading up to the deadly attack highlight “a major failure of operational readiness.”

One of the main criticisms leveled at the Russian military leadership after the attack is that too many of the newly mobilized recruits are believed to have been housed in the same building. In addition, the base was located too close to enemy lines and within range of Ukrainian missiles.

“It shouldn’t happen if good operational security is maintained,” Hawn said.

Information has also emerged suggesting that the Russians were storing ammunition near, or even inside, the same building as the soldiers, possibly contributing to the massive explosion that left the facility completely leveled.







01:36

It is also unclear how the Ukrainians knew to attack the building. On Wednesday, Russian Lieutenant General Sergei Sevryukov squarely blamed the newcomers: “The main reason (…) was the ignition and massive use by personnel of mobile phones within range of enemy weapons, contrary to the ban “he said in a video released by the Defense Ministry.

Hawn claimed that, if true, it would constitute a serious security blunder. “They shouldn’t be able to use their personal phones because the signal can be tracked to triangulate and locate their position,” he explained.

Glen Grant, an analyst and Russian Army expert at the Foundation for Baltic Security, added that commanders may have chosen to turn a blind eye to the ban over the New Year festivities for fear that already disgruntled recruits , they would get even angrier “and, frankly, were capable of killing their officers.” “So they decided to let them call their families.”

In any case, this is a disastrous military mistake, as Ukraine has frequently managed to geolocate Russian troops through phone signals and social media apps like Tinder and Instagram since the war broke out.

According to Grant, the success of the Ukrainian attack was also due to the use of US-made HIMARS. “They are almost impossible to intercept because their flight time is very short, and also because Russia does not have good enough air defense systems capable of intercepting them.”

Carelessness of Russian officers?

But one burning question remains: Why did Russian commanders place the new recruits so close to the front lines?

A crude explanation, Grant said, could be that commanders simply didn’t care about them, considering them “just meat.”

Hawn, for his part, offered another – but equally serious – explanation, attributing “gross criminal incompetence” to the Russian troops due to a lack of battle-trained personnel.

Workers remove rubble from a destroyed building, which was allegedly a vocational school used as a barracks by Russian soldiers, in the occupied eastern Ukrainian city of Makiivka, after an attack on the site in again will leave at least 89 Russian soldiers dead. In Donetsk province, Ukraine, on January 4, 2023. © Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko

“There is a lack of competent personnel, especially in the lower and middle commands, and the logical thing to do is to send the best officers directly to the front,” he said.

Grant said it could also be due to a broader failure of Russian military strategy to concentrate too many troops in the same area. “There are just too many people in one place, and you have to fit everyone in,” he said.

Facing the HIMARS-equipped Ukrainians, that strategy could very well translate into more devastating losses for the Russians.

*Article adapted from its original English version