Ukrainian army launched missile at the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, in Sevastopol, on Friday (September 22, 2023)

The Ukrainian Special Operations Forces reported this Saturday (September 23, 2023) that the Ukrainian missile that hit the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, in the city of Sevastopol, on the Crimean peninsula, left dozens dead and injured , including the fleet commander. The message was transmitted on Telegram and did not provide further details about the results of the operation. The information is from CNN.

The Ukrainian attack took place on Friday (September 22, 2023). According to Russian authorities, the country’s defense intercepted some missiles, but 1 managed to hit the target and caused damage to local infrastructure. Sevastopol is the largest city on the Crimean peninsula and was annexed by the Russians in 2014.

The operation was designed to reach the Russian Navy headquarters in the region at a time when military leaders were meeting. The statement from the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces did not give further details about what happened.

“The bold and meticulous work of the Special Operations Forces allowed them to strike the Black Sea Fleet headquarters ‘on time and with precision’ while the Russian Navy chiefs were meeting in the temporarily occupied city of Sevastopol.”says the statement.

“The data was transmitted to the Air Force for attack. Details of the attack will be revealed as soon as possible. The result is dozens of dead and injured occupants, including the fleet’s senior leadership.”reported the Ukrainian military group.

Watch footage of the attack in Sevastopol below: