I.n Volkmarsen there is such a thing as the calm during the storm. It has been half a year since the 7000-inhabitant town in the Waldeck-Frankenberg district had to experience what it is like when a place is stunned by horror. He met a city that always prided itself on a certain consistency. The mayor, Hartmut Linnekugel, who is not party to the party, is elected with 95 percent and has been in office since 1998. It has its own hospital, sufficient kindergartens, shops, schools and pharmacies. In the afternoon people meet in the clubs and on Sunday they go to church. The act of Maurice P. broke into this world.

On Rose Monday he got into his car, a silver Mercedes, drove over the level crossing, down the Steinweg. A witness still remembers being almost hit by the car, he thought: “What is he doing there?” Then Maurice P. accelerated the vehicle and headed straight for the crowd. Dozens of carnivalists, including many children, were hit by the car. Panic broke out before anyone could even realize what was happening. Only at a supermarket, after about 30 meters, did the car come to a stop. To this day, nobody except the alleged gunman himself knows what drove him. Maurice P. does not comment on the act.