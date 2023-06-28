Home page World

After the allegations of abuse against Rammstein singer Till Lindemann, there was now an attack on the Rammstein office – and a letter of confession.

Berlin – They haven’t been getting fewer for weeks Allegations against Rammstein singer Till Lindemann. He is accused of sexual violence and abuse of power against women at concerts. In the meantime, proceedings have been initiated against him and his “casting director”, who is said to have approached women at concerts. Many famous people commented and positioned themselves – including the drummer of the band. Things are not getting quiet in the Rammstein case: on the night of Tuesday (June 27) there was an attack on the Rammstein GbR headquarters in Berlin, according to the Picture.

Serious allegations against Rammstein singer Till Lindemann © Gonzales Photo/imago/archive image

Attack on Rammstein office: what happened

According to the Picture windows would have been broken and the building smeared with paint. This was also confirmed by a police spokesman: “Yes, it’s true. We can confirm an operation at night. We are not yet able to provide any further details. State security has been informed and has taken over.”

The act is likely to be politically motivated. In the recent past there have been repeated demonstrations and Boycott actions against Rammstein concerts. Over 90,000 signatures were collected in the course of this.

Demonstration against the Rammstein concert in the Olympic Park in Munich © Smith/Imago

The “Kontrapolis” platform claims responsibility for the attack on the Rammstein office

A tweet by the “North East Antifa Berlin” group shows that the “News and debate platform for the Berlin area”, counterpolis, to which the attack on the Rammstein company headquarters has been announced. It was initially unknown whether this was true.

counterpolis herself writes on her website: “During the night of June 26, we attacked the Rammstein headquarters in Berlin Reinickendorf. The front windows were smashed and under the ugly Rammstein logo it now says >>No stage for perpetrators<<. We show solidarity with those affected by organized sexual violence by Till Lindemann and Co. and make it clear: there are consequences for perpetrators like you.

It goes on to say: “This also applies to companies and people who provide them with premises or infrastructure and protect or support criminals. We call on everyone to creatively disrupt, sabotage and prevent the planned Rammstein concerts in Berlin on July 15th, 16th and 18th. No stage for perpetrators!”

Allegations against Rammstein: Long-term consequences still unclear

It is not yet clear how the Rammstein case will continue. While the band and singer Till Lindemann had denied the allegations about lawyers, Universal Music has put the collaboration with the band on hold for the time being. The singer’s book release has also been paused for the time being.