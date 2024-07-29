Home page politics

From: Nils Hinsberger

In France, unknown assailants set fire to several TGV tracks. The government suspects left-wing extremists are behind the attacks. Now arrests have been made.

Paris – Following the acts of sabotage against the French railway shortly before the opening of the Olympic Games, the police arrested a left-wing extremist activist on a French railway site. The man had keys to technical equipment of the SNCF, cutting pliers and left-wing extremist writings in his car, police sources said on Monday. The man had already been arrested on Sunday in Oissel in northern France.

