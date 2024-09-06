Home policy

The war in Ukraine continues to rage in the Russian region of Kursk. Ukrainian troops are attacking their opponents – in some places with success.

Kursk – The battles between the Ukraine and Russia continue. Eastern Ukraine and the Russian region of Kursk are the main scenes of the Ukraine WarFor weeks, thousands of Ukrainian soldiers have been on Russian soil, fighting fierce battles with Russian troops. Ukrainian special forces have announced on Telegram that they have carried out attacks on Russian logistics using drones and artillery.

Attacks on Russian logistics

The Ukrainian special forces (SSO) in the Kursk region are carrying out extensive attacks on Russian logistics using drones and artillery, the Kyiv-Post citing a video from the SSO on Telegram. “Enemy convoys, including those transporting pontoon vehicles, are being destroyed with the help of drones and artillery of friendly defense forces,” the statement accompanying the video said. “The result of these operations is the destruction of seven units of equipment, including five pontoon vehicles.”

Russia fails to push back Ukrainian troops

About a month after the invasion of Ukrainian troops into the neighboring country, the Russian forces are unable to push back the enemy soldiers. For the Russian President Vladimir Putin This is a huge disgrace. On the one hand, the Ukraine War It will last a maximum of a few weeks and it is the first invasion of Russian soil since the Second World War.

Wrecks accompany Putin’s career: In the Kursk region, he seems to be letting Ukraine act, and a quarter of a century ago, sailors on the nuclear submarine “Kursk” refused to help for too long. Analysts accuse the Kremlin of lethargy. © IMAGO/KIRILL CHUBOTIN

The recent successes of the Ukrainians show how well prepared the invasion of the neighboring country was. According to Kyiv-Post Ukrainian special forces began operations behind Russian lines in the Kursk region weeks before the main offensive, when tanks and infantry crossed the border on August 6. “An estimated 5,000 to 10,000 Ukrainian troops, supported by tanks and armored vehicles, penetrated,” the report said.

The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine’s goal in the Kursk region is to Russia to pressure it to give up occupied Ukrainian territories. Former Russian FSB agent Igor Girkin, now in prison, suggested that Ukraine’s strategy is to undermine the Kremlin’s authority. He predicted further Ukrainian offensives in regions such as Crimea later this year, the paper writes.

Ukraine increases “exchange fund”

500 Russian soldiers have already been taken prisoner by Ukrainians in the region, and the “exchange fund” has been increased. In Ukraine This term is used for the captured Russian soldiers. This fund is then used to exchange the country’s own soldiers in Russian captivity. According to Ukrainian military doctrine, the soldiers are trained to capture Russian soldiers in combat, if possible while they are still alive, rather than killing them, in order to increase the “exchange fund”. (erpe/dpa/AFP)