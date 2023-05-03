Kremlin under attack: two drones from Kiev

This night two Ukrainian drones swooped down on the Kremlin. There were no casualties or significant damage and “Following the timely actions taken by the military and special services that used the radar control systems, the vehicles were rendered unusable” state Russian media said. Moscow speaks of a “terrorist attack” aimed at hitting President Putinbut was not injured. “His work schedule,” he adds RIA Novosti – has not changed and will continue as always. Yesterday evening, a group of residents of Moscow’s Yakimanka district reported explosions and smoke in the Kremlin area. Some people had filmed the smoke and said the Kremlin ‘lost his enlightenment’”.

About the tsar, the mouthpiece Peshkov stated that: “The president was not in the Kremlin at the time of the Ukrainian drone attack, today he works at his residence near Moscow in Novo-Ogaryovo”. However, this does not mean that Moscow has not understood the threat and does not intend to respond “in kind”. In fact, the Kremlin has released: “Russia reserves the right to respond to the attempted attack on the Kremlin where and when it deems necessary.”. Moreover, “The Kremlin regards the attempted attack of the “Kiev regime” as aplanned terrorist action and an attempt on the life of the Russian president on the eve of Victory Day”, he reiterated, and as if to reassure about the minimal incisiveness of the attack, Peskov then added: “Plans to hold a parade on Red Square on May 9 remain in force”.

Moscow: “Now we will bomb Zelensky’s residence in Kiev”

There Russian reaction sounds very harsh: “Terrorists have established themselves in Kiev and, as you know, negotiations with them are useless. They just need to be destroyed, quickly and mercilessly. It’s time to launch a rocket attack on the residence of Ukrainian President Zelensky in Kiev”. Zelensky from today should “begin to be afraid”. “Ukraine has become a terrorist state and the time has come to strike it where it can feel the most pain,” she added.

Kiev: “We have nothing to do with the attack”

Despite Moscow’s accusations, Anton Gerashchenkoadviser to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry took to Twitter writing “Information has appeared that the drone on the Kremlin was launched by Russian partisans of the Moscow region”. Then Podoliak, Zelensky’s adviser, added that: “Ours is a defensive war, we do not attack Russian territory”.

L’Ukrainemoreover, during the night it had in turn received just as many attacks. In fact, from Kiev the authorities spoke of “a total of 26 drones launched from the Bryansk region and the eastern coast of the Sea of ​​u200bu200bAzov, according to the Kiev army general staff, adding that the air defenses intercepted 21 of the aircraft, including all those aimed at the capital Kiev.

Among the objectives that Fly has led to the sign, there is the oil depot in the central Kirovohrad region, near the regional capital of Kropyvnytskyi. In this regard, the governor Andriy Raikovitch made it known on Telegram: “There were no casualties. All emergency services acted quickly,” he added. The eastern Dnipropetrovsk region was also targeted by attacks. Seven missiles were shot downaccording to regional authorities, but one damaged an administrative building causing a fire, which, however, was quickly extinguished without causing any casualties. To the message of the governor of the central region was added that of Vitaly Kim, governor of the southern Mykolaiv region, who reported that two more drone strikes. According to what he said, one of them was shot down, while the second one hit a residential house.

Subscribe to the newsletter

