“I don’t know how you plan to fight violence against women by becoming protagonists of intolerable acts of violence and intimidation such as those that occurred on Saturday against the Pro Vita e Famiglia association. I want to question everyone on a banal question: should violence always be condemned or only when it is aimed at someone whose ideas we share?” Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni wrote this on social media.

“It’s this one the question to which, on the part of certain leftists, we have never had a clear answer. I hope this time it arrives, from Elly Schlein, from Giuseppe Conte, from Maurizio Landini and from the CGIL to whom we all showed our solidarity on the occasion of the shameful attack on the union headquarters. A devastated headquarters is always unacceptable. Particularly if it is devastated in the name of women who have been raped, beaten or killed”, concludes Meloni.