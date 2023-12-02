Home page politics

From: Bona Hyun

Press Split

Islamists are reportedly planning an attack on Prince Harry. The Federal Criminal Police Office apparently comes to these findings.

Berlin – Since then War in Israel Concern about Islamist attacks is growing worldwide. According to findings from the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA), militant Islamists are now said to have targeted a prominent target for an attack: Prince Harry. That reports focus.de and refers to a situation report from the BKA. Are the British royals in danger?

BKA findings: Islamists are said to be planning an attack on Prince Harry

Accordingly, the Al-Qaeda media portal AS-Sahab Media Foundation is said to have called on the Muslim population worldwide to carry out an attack on the British royal in order to support the Islamist-Palestinian terrorist militia Hamas. The Islamist militants called for “bloody attacks and revolutions to be used to support the Palestinians.” Among other things, attacks were to be carried out on air force personnel in the West.

Prince Harry and Princess Meghan Markle at the “Community Awards” in Santa Barbara on September 22nd, 2023 © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The USA and Prince Harry in particular should be targeted. The latter came into the focus of the Islamists, not least because of his combat missions as a helicopter pilot in the Afghanistan war. The BKA analysts viewed the call as a “symbolic act of revenge and punishment for all Israel supporters.” The report cannot be independently verified. IPPEN.MEDIA has sent a request to the BKA, a response is still pending (as of December 2nd).

British royals take a stand on the war in Israel

The British royals have already spoken out clearly about the war in Israel. On Wednesday (October 2nd) on X, formerly Twitter, a somewhat longer statement, siding with Israel. They condemned all forms of violence and wished those affected and their families strength.

“The horrors caused by Hamas’ terrorist attack on Israel are horrific; they condemn them in the strongest possible terms. As Israel exercises its right to self-defense, all Israelis and Palestinians will continue to be haunted by grief, fear and anger in the times ahead. Their Royal Highnesses’ thoughts and hearts are with all the victims, their families and their friends,” the statement said.

The threat of terrorism has been growing since the war in Israel – including in Germany

The Middle East conflict also has an impact on the security situation in Germany. The President of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution and the Federal Minister of the Interior who is his superior issued clear warnings on Wednesday (November 29th). Thomas Haldenwang said: “We see calls for assassinations in the jihadist spectrum and al-Qaeda and IS ‘docking’ into the Middle East conflict.”

This danger now affects highly emotional people who are inspired by trigger events. This could lead to the radicalization of perpetrators acting alone who attack “soft targets” with simple means. (bohy)