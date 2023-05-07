Russian writer Zakhar Prilepin, seriously injured in an attack, came out of the induced coma. “She is conscious, according to the doctors, her condition is stable, her mood is lively,” Nizhny Novgorod Governor Gleb Nikitin reports today on his Telegram channel. Yesterday Prilepin was seriously injured when an explosive device attached to his car exploded in the Nizhny Novgorod region, killing his driver. According to the authorities, the attack was carried out with an anti-tank mine.

A few hours after the incident, which took place not far from the town of Bor, a man born in 1993 who is said to have a criminal record was arrested, according to the Interior Ministry. An investigation into a suspected terrorist attack has been launched. Moscow blames Kiev and Western states for attack.

Prilepin is considered a strong supporter of Russia’s war against Ukraine. He previously fought alongside pro-Moscow separatists in the Donbass region of Ukraine. He once described himself as an imperialist.