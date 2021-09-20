Attack on power 3: plot, cast, trailer and streaming of the film on Italia 1

Attacco al power 3 is the film on air tonight, Monday 20 September 2021, premiered on Italia 1 from 9.20pm. It is a 2018 thriller, directed by Ric Roman Waugh, with Gerard Butler and Morgan Freeman, the third installment of the homonymous saga. But what is the plot, the cast, the trailer and where to stream Attack on the Power 3? Here’s everything you need to know.

Plot

The Ric Roman Waugh-directed film sees the return of Gerard Butler as secret service agent Mike Banning. In this third chapter of the adrenaline-pumping action saga we will witness a surprising and unexpected turning point: it will be our hero Banning to be forced to flee, hunted by the police and FBI agents. Accused of being an enemy of the state and having even attempted the life of the President of the United States, Allan Trumbull (Morgan Freeman), of whom he is the personal guard, Banning is forced to try to discover and reveal the real threat. To help him exonerate himself he will find at his side his father, played by Nick Nolte, new entry in the cast.

Attack on power 3: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot, but what is the cast of Attack on Power 3? In addition to the protagonists Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman, and Nick Colte, we find Jada Pinkett Smith, Lance Reddick, Danny Huston, Piper Perabo and Tim Blake Nelson as United States Vice President Kirby. Here are all the actors and their characters played.

Gerard Butler: Mike Banning

Morgan Freeman: president Allan Trumbull

Danny Huston: Wade Jennings

Michael Landes: Sam Wilcox

Tim Blake Nelson: Vice President Martin Kirby

Nick Nolte: Clay Banning

Piper Perabo: Leah Banning

Jada Pinkett Smith: Agent Helen Thompson

Lance Reddick: David Gentry

Chris Browning: James Haskell

Frederick Schmidt: Travis Cole

Joseph Millson: Agent Ramirez

Sapir Azulay: Agent Peterson

Ori Pfeffer: Agent Murphy

Brendan Kelly: truck driver

Trailer

Let’s see together the trailer of the film Attack on Power 3, this evening on Italia 1 from 21.20 in first viewing.

Streaming and tv

How to watch Attack on Power 3 on TV? Very simple: as already mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Monday 20 September 2021 – starting at 9.20 pm on Italia 1. Mediaset’s “young” network is available free of charge at key 6 on the digital terrestrial remote control or at key 506 for HD version. For Sky subscribers, the channel is also visible on key 106 on the decoder.

If you are not at home, you can watch the film for free on the platform of MediasetPlay, which allows you to follow the film in streaming on a PC, tablet or smartphone. A simple registration with email or social network will give you access to all Mediaset contents in live streaming and also, from the day after the broadcast, on demand.