This evening, Wednesday 17 May 2023, at 21.20 on Italia 1, Attack on Power 3 – Angel Has Fallen, a 2019 film directed by Ric Roman Waugh, will be broadcast. The film is the third chapter of the saga that began in 2013. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Plot

Secret Service agent Mike Banning is undergoing training in a private military facility as a candidate by the President of the United States of America, Allan Trumbull, to assume the position of Director of the Secret Service to replace the retiring David Gentry. However, Banning hides that he suffers from severe migraines and insomnia and that he is forced to make periodic medical visits to check his health, as well as that he has started taking medicines against severe back pain.

While the President is on a fishing trip out of town, armed drones attack the presidential escort, killing all the members, but saving Banning who miraculously manages to save the President from certain death but falls into a coma. Investigating the case, FBI agent Helen Thompson finds substantial evidence of Banning’s culpability in launching the attack, such as locks of hair and traces of DNA present in the van used to launch the drones and manage the attack. As a result, Banning is immediately arrested as soon as he recovers from being injured.

On the way to the place of detention, the armed escort and Banning are ambushed. The assailants execute all the guards and pick up Banning, who manages to escape after running the vehicle off the road causing a commotion and killing the assailants. He discovers that some of them were the same agents who attended military training. Fleeing, he calls his wife Leah from a phone booth, telling her that he is alive and that he is well. The call is intercepted by the police and Thompson, having discovered her position, sends all available patrols to arrest him. A chase ensues, but Banning escapes and heads for his father’s house in the woods.

Attack on power 3: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Attack on Power 3, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Gerard ButlerMike Banning

Morgan FreemanPresident Allan Trumbull

Danny HustonWade Jennings

Michael LandesSam Wilcox

Tim Blake Nelson: Vice President Martin Kirby

Nick NolteClay Banning

Piper Perabo as Leah Banning

Jada Pinkett Smith as Agent Helen Thompson

Lance ReddickDavid Gentry

Chris BrowningJames Haskell

Frederick SchmidtTravis Cole

Joseph MillsonAgent Ramirez

Sapir Azulay Agent Peterson

Ori PfefferAgent Murphy

Brendan Kelly: Truck driver

Streaming and TV

Where to see Power Attack 3 on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Wednesday 17 May 2023 – at 21.15 on Sky Cinema 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the platform SkyGo.