Attack on Power 2: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Italia 1

This evening, 2 September 2023, at 9.20 pm on Italia 1, Attack on Power 2, a 2016 film directed by Babak Najafi, will be broadcast. The film, starring Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman and Aaron Eckhart, is the sequel to 2013’s Olympus Has Fallen. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Plot

The United States of America has recovered from the previous North Korean attack and is experiencing a period of peace. Mike Banning is facing a very particular period as he is about to become a father. Meanwhile, British Prime Minister James Wilson dies under mysterious circumstances and the new government arranges his funeral at St. Paul’s Cathedral, which will be attended by all the leaders of the Western world, including President Asher. The English capital is preparing for the event, deploying many security agents. After arriving in London, the president, Banning and his staff head to the cathedral with the other G8 leaders to attend the celebration.

What was supposed to be the most protected event in the world, however, turns into terrible carnage. Various mercenaries, disguised as policemen, begin to fire on civilians. Meanwhile, a grenade is thrown at the car of Canadian Prime Minister Robert Bowman, killing him. Another bomb kills French President Jacques Manard, who is in a boat on the Thames, damaging the Palace of Westminster, while at Buckingham Palace terrorists disguised as guards mow down the German Chancellor with her escort and an explosion kills the Prime Minister Italian who is visiting Westminster Abbey with his wife, damaging the church itself.

At the same time, two explosions cause the Chelsea Bridge to collapse, where the Japanese prime minister is at that moment, and he drowns. After a bloody clash with government forces, President Asher, escorted by Banning, is taken away in an armored vehicle but is hunted down by terrorists who are on his trail.

Attack on Power 2: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Onslaught 2, but who is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Gerard Butler: Mike Banning

Aaron Eckhart: Benjamin Asher

Morgan Freeman: Allan Trumbull

Alon Abutbul: Aamir Barkawi

Angela Bassett: Lynne Jacobs

Waleed Zuaiter: Kamran

Robert Forster: General Edward Clegg

Melissa Leo: Ruth McMillan

Radha Mitchell: Leah Banning

Charlotte Riley: MI6 agent Jacqueline Marshall

Jackie Earle Haley: Deputy Chief Mason

Sean O’Bryan: Ray Monroe

Mehdi Dehbi: Sultan Mansoor

Patrick Kennedy: John Lancaster

Penny Downie: Rose Kenter

Deborah GrantDoris

Bryan LarkinWill Davis

Nigel WhitmeyRobert Bowman

Alex Giannini: Antonio Giusto

Elsa Mollien: Viviana Giusto

Streaming and live TV

