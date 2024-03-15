DThe crime at issue in the Dortmund District Court on Friday is well documented on video. Although it is not shown at the trial, it can easily be found online. It takes place on March 27, 2022 at a boxing match in Dortmund's Westfalenhalle. Giuseppe Sumrain, now better known as Fat Comedy, turns his face away from the camera, smiling. You can hear giggling in the background, possibly from the person filming. Sumrain approaches the well-known entertainer Oliver Pocher, who is sitting in the front row next to the football coach Christoph Daum. The unsuspecting, seated Pocher is still half-immersed in a conversation when the physically superior amateur boxer Sumrain slaps him on the left ear with the palm of his hand without warning. Pocher then contorts, waves his arms and legs and then walks away. Sumrain strolls after him for a few more meters before the clip ends.

This involves two acts: dangerous bodily harm and violation of personal rights due to the distribution of the video. The 25-year-old Sumrain distributed the video himself on social media. But he didn't leave it at that. He then shared statements and image montages online that disparaged Oliver Pocher. This act was already heard in July as part of a civil case between Pocher and Sumrain at the Frankfurt Regional Court. Sumrain was sentenced there to pay monetary compensation of 5,000 euros and compensation for pain and suffering of 45,000 euros. According to his lawyer Burkhard Benecken, an appeal was lodged against this verdict, which is why, according to his statement, it is now before the Frankfurt Higher Regional Court. The criminal trial this Friday is about intentional bodily harm, in which Oliver Pocher is invited as a representative of the co-plaintiff and a witness.