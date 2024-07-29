GUR of Ukraine announced its involvement in the attack on PMC Wagner fighters in Mali

The Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry has admitted to involvement in organizing an attack on fighters of the private military company (PMC) Wagner in Mali. According to the official representative of the department, Andrey Yusov, the GUR passed on to the Taureg rebels the data necessary to organize the attack.

The rebels received the necessary information and not only information that allowed them to conduct a successful military operation (…). We certainly won’t talk about the details yet, there will be a continuation Andrey Yusovofficial representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

Yusov called the information transmitted “sensitive.” At the same time, he pointed out that the Ukrainian side acted within the framework of international law. Yusov did not comment on the information that the Tuaregs are allegedly ready to hand over the captured Wagnerites to the Ukrainian side. At the same time, he noted that this information is being monitored.

Photo: Stanislav Krasilnikov / RIA Novosti

Russia reacted to Ukrainian intelligence’s admission with the words “enemies are enemies”

State Duma Defense Committee member Viktor Zavarzin responded to Yusov’s confession of involvement in the attack on Wagner fighters: “Enemies are enemies, that’s what we’re talking about. These are vile people. They are on the side of the Tuareg rebels. We’ll sort this out.”

The day before, photographs appeared online confirming the presence of Ukrainian mercenaries in Africa, working on the side of Tuareg separatists.

The attack on the PMC fighters became known at the end of last week. According to preliminary data, several dozen people did not survive the fighting, which lasted five days. Among them was military correspondent and author of the Grey Zone Telegram channel Nikita Fedyanin. Some of the fighters, including Anton Elizarov, call sign Lotos, the successor to Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, were captured. In addition to manpower, several pieces of equipment were destroyed, including an Mi-24 helicopter sent to help the ambushed convoy. According to Wagner representatives, they were confronted by a thousand Islamists, including members of the local Al-Qaeda cell. (a terrorist organization banned in the Russian Federation).

On the afternoon of July 29, the Telegram channel Shot, citing a source close to the Russian Ministry of Defense, reported that all captured Wagner mercenaries had been ransomed, but there was no official confirmation of this information.

It is known that Wagner acted together with the army of Mali. They carried out an operation in the desert in the north of the country, where the positions of the Tuaregs are located – a nomadic people who claim to create their own state of Azawad on the territories of Mali, Niger, Algeria, Libya and Burkina Faso.