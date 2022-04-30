Russian missiles over Odessa. The runway of the local airport was destroyed in the attack, but there were no casualties or injuries. This was made known by the governor of Odessa, Maksym Marchenko, through Telegram. The population heard the explosions around 6pm local time. A witness told CNN that he saw a fighter plane fly over the city overlooking the Black Sea.

The city authorities have already proclaimed a curfew from 10pm on May 1 to 5pm on 3. May 2 is the anniversary of the 2014 fire at the Odessa House of Trade Unions, in which several pro-Russian demonstrators died. According to the Ukrainian police, tweets the Kyiv Independent, the Russians have hired criminal gangs to stage provocations and riots in Odessa on May 2.



THE AZOVSTAL STEEL MILL IN MARIUPOL

– A group of 25 civilians left the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol. This was stated by the Russian news agency Tass. Among them there are six children under 14. Heavily bombed by the Russians, the large steel plant is the last bastion of Ukrainian resistance in Mariupol. In addition to the city’s defenders, many civilians had hidden in the plant’s underground bunkers.

“As for the evacuation of civilians and soldiers wounded by Azovstal, the Russians continued to attack the plant with artillery tonight, which caused new collapses and new destruction”, Sviatoslav Palamar, deputy commander of the regiment, said in a video. Ukrainian Azov. “The ceasefire only started at 11 and not at 6 as it should have. Now both sides comply with the ceasefire.” “From 6 in the morning – Palamar says – we waited for the evacuation column which arrived only at 18.25. At 19.40 we delivered 20 civilians, extracted from the rubble. They are women and children, we hope that these people will be brought to Zaporizhzhia on the controlled territory from Ukraine “.

THE CALL FROM ERDOGAN – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a telephone conversation with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in which the latest developments in the war in Ukraine were addressed. Guterres – according to a statement from the Turkish presidency – informed Erdogan about his meetings this week in Moscow and Kiev with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

During the phone call, Erdogan assured that Turkey is ready to support the work promoted by the United Nations on both evacuations and humanitarian aid. Erdogan therefore reiterated, according to CNN, his intention to continue working for peace, encouraging both Ukraine and Russia to act for reconciliation.

FLY – The Moscow Ministry of Defense claimed that its armed forces have hit 17 Ukrainian military facilities with high-precision missiles today, destroying among others a command post and a depot, used for rockets and artillery. The attacks killed more than 200 Ukrainian soldiers and destroyed 23 armored vehicles, according to the same source. “Overall – according to what was announced by the spokesman of the ministry, General Igor Konashenkov, quoted by Tass – since the beginning of the special military operation, 2,678 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, and 2,503 special military motor vehicles have been eliminated. 143 aircraft, 112 helicopters, 660 unmanned aircraft, 279 surface-to-air missile systems, 308 multiple rocket launch systems, 1,196 field artillery guns and mortars were also eliminated “.