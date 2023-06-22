Home page politics

From: Jens Kiffmeier

The Zaporizhia power plant was occupied by troops loyal to Moscow shortly after the start of the Russian war of aggression 15 months ago. (Archive) © Uncredited/AP/dpa

Will Russia blow up the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant? In any case, Ukraine has warned of concrete terrorist plans. What would be the worst case scenario?

Kiev – First the blowing up of the Kachowka dam – and now the next catastrophe? In Ukraine there is great fear of the super meltdown. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has now for the first time confirmed circulating rumors and urgently warned of concrete Russian terrorist plans for the nuclear power plant (NPP) in Zaporizhia: “You have prepared everything for this,” said the politician on Thursday (June 22) at an emergency meeting of his security cabinet.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was alarmed by reports of plans to attack the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhia – but only a few hours after Zelenskyy’s warning, Russia rejected the allegations for the first time. This is a “lie,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Ukraine war: Selenskyj warns of attack on Zaporizhia nuclear power plant

In his testimony in the security cabinet, Zelenskyy referred to a report by his secret service. Accordingly, the Ukrainian authorities have reliable information that Russia is “considering” a terrorist attack on the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant as part of the Ukraine war, as a result of which a radiation leak from the reactor is to be provoked, the Ukrainian newspaper quoted as saying Pravda the president. Apparently that’s what it’s supposed to be Cooling pools for the reactors may be mined. The head of the military intelligence service, Kyrylo Budanov, had previously pointed this out in a published video.

The nuclear power plant in Zaporizhia is considered the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. Shortly after the invasion of Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin’s troops occupied the facility. The complex, which includes six reactors, is still operated by Ukrainian employees who are under Moscow control.

Concerned about the safety of the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhia: President Volodymyr Zelenskyj. © Uncredited/dpa

Mines at the Cooling Water Basin: Intelligence has collected leads

Since the Kakhovka dam was blown up, which flooded large parts of the front line around Cherson, the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant has also been in the spotlight. Because: The cooling systems, in particular the cooling lake, of the power plant were previously fed from the reservoir in Kachowka. According to the IAEA, this water should still be available for cooling for several months, but the general danger from the nuclear power plant is omnipresent in this war.

Against this background, Zelenskyj called on the international community to be vigilant. “There should be no terrorist attacks on nuclear power plants anywhere. This time it shouldn’t be like in Kakhovka – the world has been warned, so the world can and must act,” Zelenskyy said, according to the Pravda. According to the information, the Ukrainian government has already shared its intelligence report with governments in Europe and America. Because exposed radiation knows no national borders, Selenskyj continued to warn, the wind direction alone determines who a cloud hits.

Attack on nuclear power plant by Russia – so high is the risk

But how high is the risk really? In recent weeks, Russia has come under pressure from the counter-offensive in the Ukraine war, and it is suspected that the Kremlin wants to keep the conflict alive despite military setbacks. As a result, Ukraine’s NATO membership is a long way off. Against this background, a second phase in Moscow’s warfare has begun, in which Russia could continue to cause unrest with targeted sabotage and attacks, the newspaper quoted Picture on Thursday the Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak.

But whether attacks on the nuclear power plant are part of it remains pure speculation. The information provided by the Ukrainian government cannot be independently verified. In any case, international experts still disagree when it comes to assessing the danger.

In an analysis, the platform tested Table.Media recently three possible horror scenarios. The experts assumed three horror scenarios. They ranged from involuntary explosions of stored military material to targeted rocket fire and the disruption of cooling systems. In many cases, radioactivity would certainly be released, it said. However, the extent is hardly as high as the Chernobyl accident. The experts also pointed out a crucial point that could prevent Moscow from attacking the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhia: the wind in the region mostly comes from the west – and would tend to blow the cloud in the direction of Russia.

Concern about the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in the Ukraine war: IAEA chief travels to Russia

Nevertheless, the International Atomic Energy Agency prefers to play it safe. In the struggle for a solution for the Moscow-controlled Ukrainian nuclear power plant, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi is to travel to Russia for talks on Friday, according to Moscow sources. In the Baltic Sea region of Kaliningrad, Grossi is planning a meeting with the head of the Moscow nuclear agency Rosatom, Alexei Lichatschow, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov informed the Russian agency on Thursday interfax according to with. However, the IAEA did not initially confirm the meeting. (jkf)