Attack on Mumbai – A true story of courage: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Friday 20 October 2023, at 9.20 pm on Italia 1, Attack on Mumbai – A true story of courage, a 2018 film directed by Anthony Maras, will be broadcast. The film narrates the events that occurred during the attacks in Mumbai on 26 November 2008. But let’s look at all the information in detail together.

Plot

In 2008, a small boat with ten heavily armed young men landed from Pakistan in the Colaba neighborhood of Mumbai. They will attack the great Indian city, striking in the name of Allah points of great human concentration, such as the train station, and places symbolic of Western opulence and influence, such as the five-star Taj Mahal hotel. Here a brave waiter, a half-American couple who just had a child, a Russian entrepreneur and whoremonger, a chef accustomed to leadership and many others try to survive the ongoing massacre.

Mumbai Attack – A True Story of Courage: The Cast of the Film

We have seen the plot of Mumbai Attack – A True Story of Courage, but who is the complete cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Dev Patel:Arjun

Armie Hammer: David

Nazanin Boniadi: Zahra

Tilda Cobham-HerveySally

Anupam Kher: Hemant Oberoi

Jason Isaacs: Vasily

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Mumbai Attack – A True Story of Courage on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 20 October 2023 – at 9.20 pm on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform.