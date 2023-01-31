At least 89 people were killed and 150 were injured in Monday’s attack on the police headquarters mosque in Peshawar, northwest Pakistan, where emergency teams continued on Tuesday with operations to remove bodies from the rubble. .

The attack took place during evening prayers on Monday in the provincial capital of Peshawar, close to the Afghan border, a stronghold of Islamist militancy.

During the night of Monday, emergency teams removed nine bodies from the rubble.

The death toll rose to 89 after the death of six wounded in hospital, said Peshawar Police Chief Muhammad Ijaz Khan.

More than 90% of the victims were police officers, added Ijaz Khan.

At the time of the explosion, between 300 and 400 police were at the mosque.

“I was trapped in rubble with bodies on top of me for seven hours. I lost hope of surviving,” 23-year-old police officer Wajahat Ali told AFP at the local hospital.

Muhammad Asim Khan, spokesman for Peshawar’s Lady Reading Hospital, told AFP that the medical center received more bodies overnight.

“During the morning (Tuesday) we will remove the last part of the roof that collapsed to be able to remove more bodies, but we do not expect to find survivors,” said Bilal Ahmad Faizi, spokesman for the rescue organization 1122.

Twenty policemen were laid to rest on Tuesday after a prayer service. The coffins were positioned in a row and draped with the Pakistani flag.

Shahid Ali, a 47-year-old police officer who survived the explosion, told AFP that the detonation took place just seconds after the imam started the prayer. “I saw black smoke. I ran to save myself. I still hear people’s screams. They were screaming for help,” he said.

“Terrorists want to instill fear in those responsible for defending Pakistan,” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in a statement.

– Growing militancy –

No group claimed responsibility for the attack, which took place at a time of worsening violence in the country.

Pakistan has experienced a worsening security situation in recent months, in particular since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in August 2021.

After several years of relative calm, the Pakistani branch of the Taliban, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), EI-K and Baluch separatist groups have again carried out attacks.

Pakistan criticizes the Taliban for allowing these groups to use its territory to plan attacks, something Kabul authorities deny.

The Peshawar Headquarters is one of the most protected areas of the city, which also houses units of the intelligence and counter-terrorism agencies.

Provinces across the country raised the alert level after the explosion, with checkpoints reinforced and additional troops deployed.

In the capital Islamabad, snipers were deployed in buildings and at city access points.

The attack took place on the day that the president of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed ben Zayed Al Nahyan, was scheduled to visit Islamabad. The trip was canceled at the last minute – officially because of the rains.

UN Secretary General António Guterres condemned the attack, which he described as “disgusting”, while US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed condolences for the “horrific attack”.