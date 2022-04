Wave of violence: the day before, an attack on a Shiite mosque in the city of Mazar-i Sharif left at least 12 dead and 35 injured| Photo: EFE/EPA/STR

A new attack on a mosque in northern Afghanistan on Friday left at least 33 dead and dozens injured, according to Imam Sahib district police spokesman Obaidullah Abedi.

The explosion took place in Imam Sahib district, located in Kunduz province, after Friday prayers. “These people are not Shiites and they were doing religious activities after the Friday prayers,” said the spokesman, after this week the Shia minority was the victim of several attacks in the country, such as the one that took place on Thursday (21). ) to a mosque.

This attack on a Shiite mosque packed with worshipers in the northern city of Mazar-i Sharif left at least 12 dead and 35 injured and was claimed by the Islamic State (IS) jihadist group, which considers this minority to be apostates.

Added to these attacks are those that took place on Tuesday (19) at two educational centers in the Shia Hazara minority neighborhood of Dashte Barchi, in western Kabul, causing at least six deaths and 25 injuries, according to official figures.

Activists suggest that the number of victims of these attacks could be much higher, but they believe that the Taliban authorities are trying to reduce the number to give a sense of security in the country.

In addition, there have been several smaller explosions in recent days in different parts of the country, such as another blast this Friday in a Kabul neighborhood that initially resulted in no casualties.