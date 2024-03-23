After yesterday's attack in Moscow and Russia's accusations against Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky rejects attempts to link the attack that cost the lives of dozens and dozens of Russian citizens to Kiev. In a speech broadcast on social media, the Ukrainian leader pointed the finger at “Putin and his henchmen”, who were “just trying to blame someone else”.

“What happened yesterday in Moscow is obvious,” explains Zelensky, who continues: “They always resort to the same methods. It's been done before. There were houses blown up, shootings and explosions. AND they always blame others. They came to Ukraine, burned our cities and tried to blame Ukraine. They torture, rape people – says the Ukrainian leader – and then accuse them.”

“They brought hundreds of thousands of their terrorists hereon Ukrainian soil, are fighting against us and they don't care about what happens in their own country“, the accusation of Zelensky, who adds: “On Friday all this happened, and the absolutely miserable Putin, instead of looking after his own Russian citizensto turn to them, he sat silent for a day thinking about how to connect all this with Ukraine. It's all completely predictable,” she argues.

“Those hundreds of thousands of Russians who are now killing on Ukrainian soil – adds the leader of Kiev – would certainly be enough to stop any terrorist. And if the Russians are ready to die silently in the halls of the Crocus and not ask any questions to their security and intelligence agencies, then Putin – he claims – will try again to turn such a situation to his advantage personal”.

Terrorists, says Zelensky, “must always lose. I thank all those who truly defend life. I am grateful to all our people who fight against terrorism. And all over the world we must defend ourselves from those who consider people simply expendable“, the words of Zelensky.

Isis claims Moscow's suspicion of Ukraine and Kiev's reaction

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack yesterday in a Telegram post in which the group said its gunmen managed to escape afterwards. A US official said Washington has intelligence that confirms the Islamic State's claims. “Yesterday's attack” on the outskirts of Moscow, they explained, “is part of the normal context of the war raging between IS and the countries fighting Islam”.

The Russian Investigative Committee later reported that “intelligence agencies arrested four suspects in the Bryansk region, not far from the border with Ukraine.” According to Moscow, the four “intended to pass into Ukraine”, crossing the border with Russia, and had “contacts on the Ukrainian side”, states the FSB according to news from the Russian Ria Novosti agency relaunched yesterday by the BBC which underlines how information that cannot currently be independently verified.

In any case, Kiev defines accusations as “absurd”. The area on the border between Russia and Ukraine is “full of security service and military units”. And, “even the latest events in the (Russian) Belgorod region and in Kursk, where there is military activity, mean that this is a front line,” a spokesman for the Ukrainian Military Intelligence Directorate, Andriy Yusov, told the BBC . So, he added, “to suggest that suspects were heading towards Ukraine would be to say that they are stupid or want to commit suicide.” “Ukraine had nothing to do with the terrorist attack,” Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak later declared.