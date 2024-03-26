Up for auction is the knife used by a Russian soldier to cut off the ear of one of the alleged terrorists held responsible for the Crocus Hall massacre in Moscow. This is the weapon used to torture Saidakrami Rachabalizoda who, in the videos released on Telegram immediately after his capture, cries and screams on the ground while Russian soldiers beat him with the butts of their guns, cut off his right ear and eat.

The photo of the knife was shared on the Telegram channel “TopaZ Says”, linked to neo-Nazi circles: the weapon was put up for auction without any initial bid. The announcement is accompanied by a photo of the short-bladed knife still bloody. The knife was used by an officer apparently linked to the far right, according to previous Telegram posts published on the same channel. In fact, another image shows the weapon next to the uniform of a soldier, who shows off a badge with a black and yellow neo-Nazi symbol, attributable to those displayed by the SS.

The channel's administrators said they would only pay “a portion of the funds to a charitable account for victims of the terrorist attack.” Although it is not currently known whether the knife has already been sold, the highest bid that MailOnline could verify was ten thousand rubles, equivalent to £85.

The knife is believed to be made by Russian manufacturer Kizlyar, is approximately 16.5cm long in total and is being sold on the website – including to European customers – for 62 euros.