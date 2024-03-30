THE Kremlin security services were aware of the ISIS threat days before the attack on Crocus City Hall in Moscow where at least 143 people died. This is suggested by Russian intelligence documents obtained by an investigative organization based in the United Kingdom. According to Dossier Center in LondonIn fact, in the documents there would have been evidence that Tajiks radicalized by ISIS-K – the Central Asian branch of the terrorist group – could have been involved in an attack.

What the dossier says

As CNN explains, the Dossier Center is a Russian investigative group supported by Mikhail Khodorkovsky, an exiled former Russian oil magnate turned Kremlin critic. The center has previously uncovered details about Russian President Vladimir Putin and his regime, often using documents and leaks from inside the Russian government.

“A few days before the terrorist attack, members of the Security Council received a warning that Tajik citizens could be used in terrorist attacks on Russian territory,” reads the group's latest report published yesterday, in reference to the Russian security agency while underlining how “even before the attack on the Crocus, a source close to the secret services had spoken about it to the Dossier Center”.

The US warning underestimated by Putin

As already explained by the USA, although relations between Washington and Moscow are at an all-time low, the United States had also warned Russia that ISIS militants were planning an attack in the country.

Earlier in March, the US Embassy had indeed warned of a growing threat of terrorist attacks against Russia, with National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson saying that the US had shared this information with Russian authorities based on to the “duty to warn” policy. But in a speech a few days before the attack, Putin dismissed the American warnings as “provocative,” saying that “these actions resemble outright blackmail and the intention to intimidate and destabilize our society.”

Putin also repeatedly suggested, without evidence, that Ukraine helped orchestrate the attack. Ukraine has repeatedly denied having any connection to the attack.

Former Russian lawmaker Ilya Ponomarev, a Kremlin critic in exile, said the latest evidence raises serious questions for the Russian leadership and its security forces. “We see very clearly that Vladimir Putin could have reacted to numerous warnings,” he told CNN.

ISIS-K claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on the Russian embassy in Kabul in 2022. The following year, according to the Dossier Center, German police arrested several people from Tajikistan accused of planning an attack on the cathedral of Colony. Suspected ISIS-K members were also arrested in Kyrgyzstan, accused of planning an attack against an Orthodox church. Well, according to the Dossier Center, Russian law enforcement was monitoring all these reports and “considered the risk” to Russia. Then the attack on the Crocus City Hall and the accusations against Kiev and the West.