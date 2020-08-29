Highlights: A sharp attack on Modi government and BJP without naming Congress President Sonia Gandhi

Sonia said that the Constitution and democracy are in danger today, democratic institutions are being destroyed

He said that anti-country and anti-poor forces are spreading poison of hate and violence today.

Sonia said that the heroes of the country would never have imagined that after 75 years of independence, democracy, constitution will be in danger

Raipur

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has launched a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi government without naming her. He said that our forefathers like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and BR Ambedkar would never have dreamed that after 75 years of independence the constitution and democracy of the country would be in danger and democratic institutions would be ruined. In her recorded video message for a program to lay the foundation stone for the new building of Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly in Nava Raipur on Saturday, Sonia alleged that anti-national and anti-poor forces were spreading the poison of hate and violence in India.

‘Freedom of expression in danger, democratic institutions being ruined’

He said that anti-national and anti-poor forces are spreading poison of hate and violence in India. The Congress President alleged that the influence of ‘dictatorship’ on the country’s ‘democracy’ is increasing. In her address, Sonia said that the founders of the country would never have imagined that after 75 years of independence the Constitution and democracy would be in danger because ‘bad thinking is now dominated, freedom of expression is in danger and democratic institutions are in danger being done.’

‘Anti-poor and anti-national forces are poisoning hate and violence’

Sonia Gandhi said, ‘Efforts are being made to derail the country for some time. Our democracy has faced new challenges. Today the country stands at crossroads. Anti-poor and anti-national forces and the people in power by fighting people against each other are spreading the poison of hate and violence. ‘ He said, ‘Bad thinking dominates good thinking, freedom of expression is in danger and democratic institutions are being ruined. The influence of dictatorship on the democracy is increasing.

‘Threat on constitution and democracy today after 75 years of independence’

Without naming anyone, Sonia said that she wants to suppress the voice of the people of the country. They said, ‘What do they want? They want the country, our youth, our tribal people, our women, our farmers, shopkeepers and small businessmen, all of them to keep their mouths shut. ‘ Sonia said that after 2 years, the country will complete 75 years of independence. He said, ‘Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, G.V. V. Mavalankar (Speaker of the Constituent Assembly), Dr. B.V. R. Ambedkar and our other ancestors would never have imagined that after 75 years of independence, the country will face such a difficult situation and our constitution, democracy will be in danger. ‘