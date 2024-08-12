State Duma Deputy Gurulev Criticizes Defense Line Built in Kursk Region

State Duma deputy Lieutenant General Andrei Gurulev visited the Kursk region, which was attacked by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). After visiting the Russian region, he criticized the defense line erected there.

According to the deputy, he visited the Kursk region on August 7, the day after Ukrainian troops entered the region. The purpose of the trip was to “take the old people out of there,” he said. “I saw how minefields are being set up, but they are ineffective without fire cover,” he wrote, wondering who planned it.

In addition, Gurulev emphasized, the region could not have been unaware of the concentration of Ukrainian Armed Forces forces in the border zone. In this regard, he pointed out the insufficient provision of the state border protection group with everything necessary.

Here, no one likes the truth in reports. Here, everyone wants to hear that everything is fine. Andrey GurulevState Duma deputy

Related materials:

The Ukrainian Armed Forces attempted to break into the territory of the Belovsky District

On August 11, the Russian army stopped the Ukrainian Armed Forces from attempting to break through to the Belovsky District of the Kursk Region. Ukrainian troops attempted to advance in the areas of the Ozerki and Ivanovsky settlements, but were stopped by Russian military aviation.

As a result, the Ukrainian army lost two tanks, two vehicles with ammunition, as well as an armored vehicle and a field artillery gun.

Photo: Anatoly Zhdanov / Kommersant

More than eight thousand people were evacuated from the border areas of the region. “There are more than six thousand people in temporary accommodation centers. The necessary reserve of free places is available,” said Artem Sharov, Deputy Director of the Information Policy Department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry.

The head of Belovsky district called the situation tense

The situation in Belovsky District remains tense, said the head of the district, Nikolai Volobuyev. He asked local residents to leave their homes for safety reasons. Buses have been prepared for residents to do this, which will depart from the collection point in the village of Dolgie Budy to Oboyansky District.

Photo: Anatoly Zhdanov / Kommersant

On August 10, the National Anti-Terrorism Committee declared a counter-terrorism regime in the Kursk region. Fighting in the Sudzhansky and Korenevsky districts of the region has been going on for almost a week. Similar measures are in effect in the Belgorod and Bryansk regions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, commenting on the shelling in the Kursk region, said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are indiscriminately shooting at civilian targets. Putin considered the situation in the region to be a “large-scale provocation by Kyiv.”