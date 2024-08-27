Commander-in-Chief Syrsky: The attack on Kursk Region was an attempt to distract the Russian Armed Forces

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Oleksandr Syrsky explained what the plan for the invasion of Kursk Oblast was. He stated that Kyiv intended to distract the Russian Armed Forces (AF) from other parts of the front with its operation.

The general emphasized that the Ukrainian command expected to pull Russian troops away from the Pokrovsk and Kurakhovsk directions in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). “The enemy understands this, so it continues to concentrate its efforts on the Pokrovsk direction,” the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces emphasized.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine commented on the situation of the Ukrainian army in the Pokrovsk direction, stating that this direction remains the “hottest”. “On the contrary, in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy is not withdrawing troops, but instead is concentrating its main efforts there,” the Ukrainian commander said.

He specified that the most combat-ready units of the Russian army are concentrated in this direction.

In addition, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called the Pokrovsk direction the most difficult for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He noted that there are the most Russian assaults there. Among the difficult directions, the Ukrainian leader also listed Vremevskoe, Toretskoe and Kurakhovskoe.

Photo: Ukrainian Presidentia / Keystone Press Agency / Globallookpress.com

Russia has announced the acceleration of the Russian offensive in the Pokrovsky direction

Military expert Mikhail Onufrienko announced the acceleration of the Russian offensive in the Pokrovsk direction. According to him, this happened after the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) transferred part of the troops to the Kursk region.

The specialist noted that the battles are taking place in the village of Nikolaevka, which is located near Dimitrov (Ukrainian name – Mirnograd). “This is one of the large cities, which, along with Selidovo, Ukrainskoye, Kurakhovo and Pokrovsk, for almost ten years was considered the deep rear of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” he explained.

Onufrienko added that the fighting in Grodovka is in its final stage. In addition, according to his information, the Russian Armed Forces have reached the outskirts of the village of Memrik, which is located west of Karlovka. He said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ position can be called bad, since there are tens of kilometers left to Pokrovsk.

Earlier, British analyst Alexander Merkouris revealed the consequences of the Ukrainian Armed Forces attack on Kursk. According to him, Ukraine has lost its chances to exist. “They are acting in such a way that they are depriving themselves of the opportunity to start negotiations in order to preserve their state in any form. Yes, it might have been greatly reduced in territory, but, nevertheless, it would have been Ukraine,” he said.

Merkuris added that Ukraine had planned to achieve more favorable conditions in the negotiations by attacking the Kursk region, but in reality it only angered its Western allies.