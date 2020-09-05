It is clear to the German government that the Russian government critic Alexej Navalny was poisoned. The US president does not seem convinced. Donald Trump announced that he would look into the case – and stressed that he had a good relationship with Vladimir Putin.

US President Donald Trump has not yet seen the information provided by the federal government on the poison attack on the Kremlin critic Alexej Navalny as proven. “We haven’t got any evidence yet, but I’ll take a look,” Trump said at a press conference in Washington on Friday. Germany had previously informed its NATO allies, including the US, that Navalny had been exposed to a neurotoxin from the Novichok group before he fell into a coma.

Trump said at the press conference that he did not have precise information about the case. “I don’t know exactly what happened,” said the US president. “I think it’s tragic, it’s terrible, it shouldn’t have happened.”

The federal government announced on Wednesday that Navalny had been poisoned “beyond any doubt” with a chemical nerve agent from the so-called Novitschok group. The poison was developed by Soviet scientists in the 1970s.

Trump held back from criticizing Moscow and instead emphasized that he had a good relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin. At the same time, Trump said he had no doubts about Germany’s findings. “Based on what Germany says, that seems to be the case,” said Trump about Navalny’s Novichok poisoning. “I would be very upset if that is the case.” Russia denies being involved in the poisoning of the 44-year-old politician.

“Appalling assassination attempt”

Navalny was flown from Russia to Berlin on August 22 with symptoms of poisoning, where he has since been treated at the Charité Clinic. The doctors at the Siberian hospital where Navalny was initially treated, according to their own statements and according to the Kremlin, found no poison in the body of the well-known critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Possible sanctions against Russia because of the poison attack are currently being discussed at EU level. At a special NATO meeting on Friday, General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg called for an “impartial” investigation into the case. The 30 NATO members had the “horrific assassination attempt” on the Kremlin critic “condemned in the strongest possible way,” said Stoltenberg. The use of nerve agents is “a blatant violation of international law” and requires “an international response”.