The Federal Government’s rhetoric towards Russia is growing sharper. But what measures should follow? The EU is reacting cautiously.

BERLIN / BRUSSELS taz | Two Russians with diplomatic passports had to pack their bags. It was December 4th of last year: The Federal Public Prosecutor had just taken over the investigation into the case of a Georgian killed in Berlin, the authorities suspected the Russian state was behind the crime. The Federal Foreign Office reacted with one of the tougher symbolic measures that diplomacy provides for such cases. She declared the two Russian embassy employees undesirable.

Since then, the German government has not taken any stricter steps towards Moscow than this expulsion. Will that change now? The appearance of the Chancellor on Wednesday evening indicated this. A few hours earlier, the government announced that Bundeswehr experts had found traces of a nerve agent in the blood of Russian oppositionist Alexei Navalny.

Navalny, who collapsed two weeks ago in Russia, has since been in a coma and is being treated in Berlin, was poisoned. In a press statement that was arranged at short notice, Angela Merkel demanded a statement from the Russian government that evening. “There are now very serious questions that only the Russian government can answer,” she said – and announced that she would decide on an “appropriate joint reaction” with NATO and the EU.

From the point of view of the federal government, too much has come together in the past few months: Not only the Navalny case, but also new investigative findings from the 2015 Bundestag hack, according to which a Russian IT expert was responsible. And the above-mentioned murder of a Georgian in Berlin, which will be heard at the Berlin Superior Court from October – a process that German diplomats have been waiting for months.

Merkel’s rhetoric has changed noticeably in the face of these incidents: in her statement on Wednesday, contrary to what has been customary on such occasions, she did not include any indication that her hand would remain outstretched despite all the conflicts. The only question that arises is: What specific measures will the tightened choice of words probably follow?

On Thursday, the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline became the focus of discussion. The almost completed Baltic Sea tube between Russia and Germany has long been controversial. Voices from the CDU, FDP, Greens and even the more pro-Russia SPD are now louder to cancel the construction or to pass less gas in the future than planned. The federal government has always rejected such demands. The pipeline is a private-sector project and should not suffer from political developments.

There was support for this mantra across the parties on Thursday. “From our point of view, one thing has nothing to do with the other,” said CSU boss Markus Söder. “The Left is expressly warning against the further destruction of German-Russian economic relations,” said Sevim Dağdelen, member of the Bundestag. Her party colleague Gregor Gysi also brakes: “It is wrong to introduce measures now because nobody knows who is behind the attempted murder. Suspicions should not be the basis for a rational policy, ”he told the taz.

Gysi sounds very similar to the EU, from which Merkel actually hopes for common consequences. A spokesman for the commission said in Brussels that Navalny is a Russian citizen and that the case took place in Russia, so an investigation must be carried out there too. The European Union will wait for the result of the investigation and only then will talk about possible consequences. “When we see the process, we will make an assessment.”

Examination behind the scenes

There was no question of sanctions. Nord Stream was also not mentioned. But behind the scenes, Europeans are already looking into possible measures. In this case, the leadership lies with the German Presidency and thus in turn with Merkel, according to EU circles in Brussels. Decisions could then be made at an already planned EU special summit in Brussels at the end of September.

Will the new investigative knowledge required from Russia be available by then? A spokesman for the Kremlin said in Moscow on Thursday that they would like to start investigations, but first need information from the German authorities, for example the laboratory results of the Bundeswehr specialists. That anyone in Russia would have had an interest in poisoning Navalny – he doesn’t think so.