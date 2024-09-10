An Israeli air strike on a camp inside the Al-Mawasi humanitarian zone in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, has reportedly killed at least 40 people. The IDF, however, disputes and does not confirm the number of victims as it is not in line with the information in its possession, stressing that it has taken all measures to mitigate the damage to civilians. Residents and health workers said that at least four missiles hit the area, setting several tents on fire. Israeli forces reported hitting key Hamas terrorists operating inside a command and control center embedded in the humanitarian zone. According to the IDF, these men were directly involved in carrying out the October 7 massacre.