Strangers have attempted a paint attack on Karl Lauterbach’s car. The politician responds with a very clear appeal.

Cologne – Unknown people attacked the car of SPD member of the Bundestag Karl Lauterbach on Friday in Cologne. A police spokesman confirmed this on Saturday. The strangers had tipped a paint bucket over the car during the night, and the windows were also dirty. He could no longer drive the car writes Lauterbach on Twitter. “But we will never give up. We are many … “, he added on his tweet. In doing so, he immediately looked across party lines.

After the attack, Karl Lauterbach refers to further attacks against politicians

Lauterbach made direct reference to a tweet from Ricarda Lang, Deputy Federal Chairwoman and spokesperson for women’s affairs for Bündnis 90 / Die Grünen. She reported how her name was crossed out in red on the doorbell and complained of increasing threats to politicians. Karl Lauterbach thus directly points out that he is not the only victim among his professional colleagues. The SPD politician and doctor is also one of the most exposed personalities in the debate about the measures against the corona virus.

Lauterbach received a lot of solidarity on Twitter after the attack. Numerous commentators took up his contribution and commented “We are more”. (rm with dpa)