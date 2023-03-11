At least one person died and eight others were injured this Saturday in an attack in northern Afghanistan against a cultural center where an act was held in honor of several journalists, and in which several members of the Taliban regional government were also present.

The attack occurred shortly before noon in the city of Mazar-e-sharif, killing a worker at the center, run by Shiites, and injuring eight others, including five journalists and three children, as a result of an explosion. , told EFE Mohammad Asif Waziri, spokesman for the Police of the province of Balkh.

According to the source, the injured people were quickly taken to a hospital and are now in good condition. He specified that the administration of the cultural center did not correctly inform the authorities about the organization of the event, which could cause security failures.

In addition to the journalists who were going to cover the event or to be honored, Taliban government officials, local leaders and religious scholars also attended, all of whom escaped unharmed. No armed group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

This is the second attack that has taken place in Balkh province in recent days, after the one that killed the Taliban governor in this region, Mohammad Dawood Muzammil, and two other people on Thursday, when a suicide bomber blew himself up during a government work meeting.

Muzamil’s death made him the highest-ranking official to be killed in an attack since the Taliban came to power in August 2021.

Although the Taliban have been in complete control of Afghanistan for several months, His government, without access to reserves or international banking, has had limited resources to get the country moving.

The guarantee of security and control of the jihadism of factions of the Islamic State was one of the great demands in the territories under its control before reaching the government.

However, since coming to power, the jihadist groups have multiplied their attacks, with the Taliban members themselves and their leaders among their main targets.

The situation for journalists has also worsened significantly since the rise of the Taliban, constrained by censorship and repression. According to a report published last August by Reporters Without Borders (RSF), Afghanistan lost 60% of its journalists and almost 40% of its media outlets in just one year.

EFE