The author of the attack on the Ateret Avraham synagogue in Jerusalem has been identified with the name of Alkam Khairi, 21 years old. The young man, as reported by the Jerusalem Post, killed 7 people before being shot dead by police. The bomber entered the synagogue and opened fire. So, he chased after people trying to flee. He tried to drive away and was killed in the firefight with the police. The reconstructions at the moment do not clarify whether the police intervention was immediate – within 5 minutes of the first call according to a law enforcement spokesman – or whether it took place after 20 minutes.

According to Yedioth Ahronoth, the perpetrator of the attack was a Palestinian resident of the Shuafat refugee camp and a member of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigade. For the JPost, however, the 21-year-old had no known ties to organizations that Israel associates with terrorism.