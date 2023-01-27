Hamas and Islamic Jihad applaud the suicide bombing carried out tonight in Jerusalem by a 21-year-old Palestinian in which 8 people lost their lives. “We salute the jihadist and resistance action in the city of Jerusalem. Theheroic operation comes as revenge for the martyrs of Jenin,” said Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem. “The operation in Jerusalem is a natural response to the crime of occupation in Jenin,” he remarked.

Same concept reaffirmed also by the Islamic Jihad spokesman for the West Bank, Tariq Ezz El-Din: “The Palestinian movement of the Islamic Jihad praises suicide operation in Jerusalemwhich came at the right time and place in response to the Jenin massacre.”