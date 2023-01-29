“We are certainly concerned, but we reacted from the beginning“. This is what Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said, speaking to Half an hour more about the attacks on our diplomatic offices in Barcelona and Berlin attributed to anarchists. “The carabinieri are strengthening security in all our embassies” explains.

The minister’s reassurance came after a decision had already been made in recent days, before the latest attacks, to raise the levels of security around all our diplomatic offices in Spain and Germany.