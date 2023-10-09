The outbreak of war in Israel now risks having repercussions on the price of raw materials and energy in particular. Indeed, the answer has already arrived: with a jump in the cost of gas prices above 40 euros at the start of negotiations. In Amsterdam, prices rose by 8.3% to 41.40 euros per megawatt hour, while fears of an escalation of the war pushed the barrel by 5%.

A bit like what happened with the beginning of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, what is happening in the Middle East also risks causing the cost of oil and electricity to skyrocket. In fact, the markets are looking at what is happening with apprehension. Not only as regards black gold, but there is also shekel, the Israeli currency, under observation. The risk of a harsh and lasting conflict in the Middle East pushes the barrel by 5% with the WTI returning to the $86 area.

Israel’s central bank, meanwhile, will sell up to $30 billion in foreign currency to support the shekel currency following market uncertainty in the wake of the Hamas incursion from the Gaza Strip. The central bank announces its plan, underlining that it “will operate the market during the coming period in order to moderate the volatility of the shekel exchange rate and provide the liquidity necessary for the continued proper functioning of the markets.”

The attack on Israel also alarms Italy because, underlines, the Minister of Business and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, creates “an emergency situation which risks causing other problems to explode, for example energy”. And he points out: «Just as happened with Russia’s war in Ukraine for gas, so it could happen again because other resources arrive from those countries from North Africa – said the minister – We must also understand if we have to think about energy autonomy of our country.”

Davide Tabarelli, president of Nomisma Energia, what do we risk?

«The situation is worrying, although not alarming as happened 50 years ago when Europe and Italy experienced a real energy shock. Saudi Arabia, which decided the embargo at the time, is now on our side. Having said that, we are still and increasingly dependent on gas and energy from both the Middle East and North Africa and that’s not good.”

Why can’t Europe break free from this dependence?

«Because in all these decades she has been distracted. Europe gets enormously distracted, talking about ecological transition, climate change. A topic which, although very important, is not within our reach, so much so that the Old Continent accounts for 7% of CO2 emissions.”

What is Europe’s level of energy dependence?

«It is 55% in general, while on oil and gas we reach peaks of 70%. And look, mobility in the world is 90% guaranteed by petroleum derivatives, nothing but diversification.”

It’s Italy?

«Fifty years ago we were 83% dependent, now we are at 77%. Not that much has changed, on the contrary. We gave a billion of money for investments in climate change, we gave subsidies to the Chinese on renewables and do you know what happened in the meantime?”.

You tell me

«That in the meantime we have remained increasingly hooked to energy autocracies: Russia first, the Middle East always. We pay for Iran’s weapons with our bills. Where do you think the money for those 5,000 rockets launched against Israel by Hamas comes from.”

So what to do?

«I repeat, mobility in the world is dependent on diesel or, in any case, on petroleum derivatives. Nobody says we should ignore the effects of climate change, but we should invest so as not to be so hostages of so-called autocracies. In ’73 before and in ’79 after, Iran was always involved and today we are more or less at the same point as then, albeit in a different context. Just remember the words of Nixon, in the United States, 50 years ago: he said that the USA had to become independent from an energy point of view by 1980, they succeeded in 2020″.

And U.S?

«We are struggling with the price of gas which has jumped to 40 euros per megawatt hour, we have inflation that is not decreasing and therefore we must prepare for a very tough period».

What should Italy do?

«Invest, diversify supplies, produce more oil by guaranteeing investments to oil companies, reopen the discussion on nuclear power. Instead, on this last front, 20 years ago we closed the power plants. Committing an enormous foolishness.”