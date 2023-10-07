After the attack on Israel, the Opera Romana Pellegrinaggi suspended pilgrimages to the Holy Land where there are currently two groups. “There are about a hundred people and thank God today they were in Galilee, a quiet area. They are all well – Don Remo Chiavarini, CEO of the Opera Romana Pellegrinaggi, explains to Adnkronos -. It is a Swiss and an Italian group led by Msgr. Ferocious. The group was expected to arrive in Jerusalem in the next few days. Now everything is suspended. To date there are checkpoints that do not allow circulation.”

The pilgrims are expected to return to Italy in the next few days while the pilgrimages that were supposed to leave between tomorrow and the day after have been “suspended”. Don Chiavarini speaks of a suspended situation but also says that the tension was palpable in the days before the attack on Israel: “There is a feeling that this time it is something different. It amazes me how Israel didn’t realize the situation was building. We delude ourselves that moving forward everything will be resolved. It is not so. Steps are needed, even painful ones, otherwise the inevitable happens.”