After Hamas attacks in Israel, a Brazilian was injured and two are missing. | Photo: Atef Safadi/EFE Agency

At least one Brazilian was injured and two are missing after Hamas’ surprise offensive in Israel. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MRE) reported that the injured Brazilian is hospitalized. The Embassy is also seeking contact with two other Brazilians who were also at the site that was attacked.

According to information updated at 4:15 pm this Saturday (7) by the MRE, there is no record of Brazilians who were killed or directly affected by the attacks.

The MRE estimates that 14 thousand Brazilians currently reside in Israel and another 6 thousand Brazilians live in Palestine. “The vast majority of which were outside the area affected by the attacks,” the ministry said in a statement. There is also information that around 30 Brazilians live in the Gaza Strip. Another estimated 60 Brazilians in Ashkelon and other locations in the conflict zone.

The armed Islamic group Hamas bombed Israel this Saturday morning (7), in a surprise attack with more than 5,000 rockets that left at least 250 dead and more than 1,400 injured, according to international agencies. According to the Palestinian militia, the offensive – already considered the largest in recent years – marks the beginning of a major operation to retake territory.

The Israeli response, also via airstrikes, caused the deaths of 200 Palestinians, according to doctors treating victims in Gaza. There are still more than a thousand injured people waiting for treatment.