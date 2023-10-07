Home page politics

Police vehicles stand in front of a synagogue in Berlin. © Fabian Sommer/dpa

Following the violence from Gaza against Israel, the security authorities in Germany have increasingly focused on the threat to Jewish and Israeli institutions in Germany.

Berlin – After the major attack by the Islamist Hamas on Israel, there are calls for immediate consequences from the federal government and security authorities. Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) has already increased the protection of Jewish and Israeli institutions in Germany.

In an interview with the German Press Agency on Saturday, Israeli Ambassador Ron Prosor warned of attacks on facilities in Germany. Representatives of the opposition and the traffic light coalition called for quick decisions on financial aid to Palestinians. At the same time, the federal government and the EU are being asked to toughen their stance towards Iran. Israel’s arch-enemy Iran welcomed the attack.

Faeser told “Bild am Sonntag” that the security authorities were keeping a very close eye on possible Hamas supporters in the Islamist scene. “In this terrible situation, the following applies even more: the protection of Jews in Germany is our top priority.” All security authorities are sensitized, and the federal and state governments have closely coordinated their actions.

CDU security politician Roderich Kiesewetter told “Spiegel” that protection for Jewish institutions in Germany must be increased quickly. “The Office for the Protection of the Constitution and federal and state police authorities must pay more attention to Palestinian and pro-Iranian groups.” Kiesewetter is vice-chairman of the Bundestag’s parliamentary control committee, which monitors the German intelligence services.

Israeli Ambassador Prosor told the German Press Agency that he trusts the work of the German security authorities. “I know that the mayor of Berlin and the interior minister now have the matter under control.” But Prosor called for tough action against the Palestinian network Samidoun, which celebrated the attack on Israel on Saturday by selling sweets on Sonnenallee in the district Neukölln distributed.

Discussion about financial aid

Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) called for a quick decision on financial aid to Palestinians. “The terror is shocking. “We shouldn’t just react to him with words,” the FDP leader told “Bild am Sonntag”. He is therefore hoping for a recommendation from Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) on how the German state should proceed with financial support for the Palestinians in light of this violence. “Any consequences could be implemented immediately,” said Lindner.

The chairwoman of the Defense Committee, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, also called for a review of all aid to the Palestinian Gaza Strip. “The existence of the Jewish state of Israel is rightly part of the inseparable core of German reasons of state,” the FDP politician told the newspapers of the Funke media group. “Therefore, this cowardly attack by Hamas on innocent civilians must be taken as an opportunity to thoroughly review all German, EU and UN aid funds destined for the Gaza Strip to see how they are being used.”

The CDU politician Kiesewetter also questioned previous aid payments for Palestinians. The budget for next year provides around 350 million euros in aid for the Palestinian Authority. The federal government should consider freezing the funds so as not to indirectly finance terror against Israel. The federal government must also toughen its course towards Tehran. “Hamas is not capable of such a major attack on its own – Iran is behind it.”

Michael Roth, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the Bundestag, called on the EU to take action. “The EU must finally rethink its Iran policy. Both Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad are financed and supported by Iran,” said the SPD politician.

Gregor Gysi, a member of the Left Party, sees no reason for the federal government to stop aid payments to Palestinian organizations. “Palestinian organizations can and must be supported, but Hamas cannot. The attack only comes from her,” Gysi told “Spiegel”. dpa