Antonov: US is silent about Ukrainian air defense missile hitting hospital in Kyiv

Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov commented on statements by a number of US officials about Russia’s allegedly deliberate attack on a children’s hospital in Kyiv.

The hysteria being whipped up here about the damaged Okhmatdet hospital in Kyiv is an example of rabid anti-Russian propaganda. American officials and local observers, without having looked into the facts, are cynically using the tragedy that happened against our country Anatoly Antonov Russian Ambassador to the USA

The diplomat added that the US is “hypocritically silent” about the fact that a Ukrainian air defense missile hit civilian infrastructure. He stressed that the Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly blamed similar incidents on Russia.

Earlier, US journalist Jackson Hinkle said that a US Patriot air defense missile had hit a hospital in Kyiv. He noted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces regularly shell hospitals in Donbass.

Related materials:

The West sees the hospital hit as a pretext for further escalation

Antonov stressed that the United States should stop supplying Kyiv with weapons, since they are killing civilians in both Russia and Ukraine itself.

However, the reality is that the incident with the destroyed hospital, which happened on the eve of the NATO summit in Washington, apparently was perceived by Kyiv’s Western patrons as an “excellent gift” to justify further escalation of the conflict and continuation of the war to the last Ukrainian. Anatoly Antonov Russian Ambassador to Washington

In turn, US President Joe Biden promised to work with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky on measures to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense. “Together with our allies, we will announce new measures to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense system to protect cities and civilians from Russian strikes,” the politician said.

Related materials:

Ukraine Requests UN Security Council Meeting Following Strikes on Kyiv

Ukraine has requested a UN Security Council meeting on July 9 due to the strikes on Kyiv. This was stated by the republic’s President Volodymyr Zelensky during a visit to Warsaw.

Earlier, the first deputy permanent representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Dmitry Polyansky announced the convening of the Security Council. He noted that Moscow would familiarize the members of the organization with facts that refute the Ukrainian and Western versions of the attack on Kyiv.

Westerners have predictably requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council in connection with the alleged “missile attack on a children’s hospital in Kyiv.” Our presidency will hold it on July 9 at 10:00 New York time (17:00 Moscow time) Dmitry Polyansky First Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN

On Monday, July 8, powerful explosions thundered in Kyiv. The mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitali Klitschko, and the head of the city administration, Sergey Popko, reported on the operation of air defense systems.

The Ukrainian side stated that more than 40 missiles were fired at the republic’s territory. According to local authorities, “falling debris” was recorded in seven districts, including from the direction of the Zhulyany airport, which is located in the Solomensky district of the city. A team of doctors was sent there, said Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

After this, a number of media outlets reported that the Kiev children’s hospital had been hit. The Ukrainian authorities blamed Russia for the incident. The Russian Defense Ministry called Kyiv’s statements a provocation and emphasized that Russia does not attack civilian objects in Ukraine.