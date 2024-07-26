Home page World

From: Jacob Koch

Around 800,000 travellers are affected by the “massive attack” on the French high-speed train network. The arson attacks have consequences. The photos from France.

1 / 8 Disruption is expected to last for days: A “massive attack” on the high-speed train network in France is primarily affecting travellers. © Yasin Dar/dpa

2 / 8 According to the French railways, 800,000 people have been affected by train cancellations due to the attack on the express train network. © IMAGO/LP/Olivier Lejeune

3 / 8 After initial analyses, the acting sports minister Amélie Oudéa-Castera spoke of a kind of coordinated sabotage. © dpa/AP/Natacha Pisarenko

4 / 8 Stranded travelers check the trains on an electronic display board at Gare de Montparnasse – the arson attacks have had a massive impact. © Yasin Dar/dpa

5 / 8 The attacks on the French railway network took place a few hours before the opening of the Olympic Games in Paris. © IMAGO/Maillard

6 / 8 Following the attacks on the railway network in France, every second train heading east and north and every fourth express train heading towards Bordeaux is affected. © IMAGO/LP/Olivier Lejeune

7 / 8 Shortly after the attack on the French railway network, it was unclear what would happen to travelers at the country’s train stations. © Yasin Dar/dpa

8 / 8 Who are the perpetrators? The French secret services are currently working to track them down. Security measures are being increased for the Olympics. © IMAGO/Maillard

Paris – France’s railway company SNCF has reported a “massive attack” on the high-speed train network. Many train connections with the TGV high-speed trains have had to be cancelled, and travelers are stranded at train stations. Was it sabotage?

Attacks in France: Massive attack on high-speed train network before opening ceremony for 2024 Olympics

Repairs are beginning, it was said. However, the restrictions could last the whole weekend. The SNCF speaks of “several simultaneous malicious acts”. However, the exact background is currently unclear.