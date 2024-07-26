Around 800,000 travellers are affected by the “massive attack” on the French high-speed train network. The arson attacks have consequences. The photos from France.
My news
Storm chaos in Italy: hailstones “as big as tennis balls” devastate holiday regionread
Camper action on hard shoulder sparks outrage in Italyread
Infected with “brain-eating” parasite: Teenager (14) dies after bathing in pondread
2 hours ago
Cable car accident in Italy: Dolomites gondola suddenly in free fall – holidaymaker describes dramatic scenesread
Twice as many cancer cases in German community as expected: Doctor suspects connectionread
1 hour ago
Before the Olympic opening ceremony: “Massive attack” on train traffic in France – “coordinated sabotage”read
Paris – France’s railway company SNCF has reported a “massive attack” on the high-speed train network. Many train connections with the TGV high-speed trains have had to be cancelled, and travelers are stranded at train stations. Was it sabotage?
Attacks in France: Massive attack on high-speed train network before opening ceremony for 2024 Olympics
Repairs are beginning, it was said. However, the restrictions could last the whole weekend. The SNCF speaks of “several simultaneous malicious acts”. However, the exact background is currently unclear.
Leave a Reply