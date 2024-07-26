Around 800,000 travellers are affected by the “massive attack” on the French high-speed train network. The arson attacks have consequences. The photos from France.
Paris – France’s railway company SNCF has reported a “massive attack” on the high-speed train network. Many train connections with the TGV high-speed trains have had to be cancelled, and travelers are stranded at train stations. Was it sabotage?
Attacks in France: Massive attack on high-speed train network before opening ceremony for 2024 Olympics
Repairs are beginning, it was said. However, the restrictions could last the whole weekend. The SNCF speaks of “several simultaneous malicious acts”. However, the exact background is currently unclear.
France’s Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera is shocked by the arson attacks on the French high-speed train network. “It is absolutely appalling,” she says, and describes the massive attack on rail traffic in France as a “kind of coordinated sabotage”. SkyNews When asked about this, Oudea-Castera does not want to rule out Russian involvement. Her answer: “Maybe.”
