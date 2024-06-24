Dynit announced that from tomorrow, June 25th, ATTACK ON GIANTS – The final chapter will be available on Prime Video with Italian dubbing. These are the last two special episodes that conclude the animated series, finally dubbed into our language.

The two episodes will be available starting from 7.30pm on the streaming platform of Amazon. Let’s see the announcement trailer below.

ATTACK ON GIANTS – The Final Chapter – Trailer

Source: Dynit