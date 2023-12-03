Israeli Prime Minister demanded the release of hostages and declared that “there is no other way than to win”

The Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahusaid on Saturday (Dec 2, 2023) that his government will continue to attack the Gaza Strip until it eradicates Hamas and frees all hostages of the extremist group.

“There are no other ways to achieve these objectives than to win, and there is no other way to win than land maneuvers”he declared in an interview with journalists, as reported by CNN.

Netanyahu’s speeches take place during a series of international questions about the conflict. The President of France, Emmanuel Macronsaid during COP28 that it would take 10 years to completely end Hamas.

“What does the total destruction of Hamas mean? Does anyone think this is possible?”asked the Frenchman at the climate conference in UN (United Nations Organization).

Another leader who criticized Israeli government policy was Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). The president of Brazil defined Netanyahu as “extremist, far-right, insensitive to Palestinian problems”.

Regarding how people under Hamas control are treated, Netanyahu said: “As the evidence is collected, you realize they experienced hell.”.

There are 137 Israeli hostages under Hamas control, including 17 women and children, the country’s Defense Forces said in its statement. profile official of X (ex-Twitter).

Regarding the possibility of Hezbollah’s involvement in the conflict, the prime minister said that the Israeli Armed Forces are preparing to protect the borders against the extremist group. He also threatened to attack Lebanon, controlled by the paramilitary organization, if there was an invasion from the north.

“We are committed to bringing security to both the north and the south. If Hezbollah makes the mistake and enters and expands the war, it will demolish Lebanon alone.”declared Netanyahu.