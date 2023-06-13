An explosion that occurred last Monday (5) in the Togliatti-Odessa gas pipeline, which was used by Russia for the transfer and export of ammonia, triggered a blame game between the country led by Vladimir Putin and Ukraine. The Togliatti-Odessa is one of the longest gas pipelines in the world at around 2,500 km in length. It runs from the city of Togliatti, in western Russia, to the city of Odessa, which is located on the shores of the Black Sea, in southern Ukraine.

The gas pipeline explosion took place near the village of Masyutivka in the Kharkiv region of northeastern Ukraine, in front of the skirmish line between Russian and Ukrainian troops. Russia’s Ministry of Defense claimed that a “Ukrainian sabotage group” had blown up a section of the pipeline, causing civilian casualties. However, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky denied the allegations and said the explosion was likely caused “by Russian bombing”.

The point is that the incident cast a shadow over the extension of the Black Sea Grain initiative, the agreement signed in July 2022 between Ukraine and Russia, which had as its main objective to face the global food crisis, which was being driven by the war. . The agreement, brokered by the United Nations (UN) and Turkey, allows the safe passage of ships loaded with grain and fertilizers from the port of Pivdennyi, in Ukraine, near Odessa, to other countries. The agreement also stipulates that Russia could resume operation of the pipeline for the transfer of ammonia as part of its obligations.

However, the current agreement is set to expire on July 17 of this year and Moscow has said it will not renew it unless the pipeline, which was damaged by the explosion, is in “full working order”. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the explosion “can only have a negative impact” on negotiations to renew the deal. He added that Moscow does not know how long it will take to repair the damage as it “does not have access to the affected area”.

Impact on the global production chain

The implications of the pipeline explosion are far-reaching, as it could disrupt the supply and demand of grains and fertilizers in the global market as early as next half.

The Black Sea region concentrates the world’s main grain producers and exporters. Ukraine alone accounts for about 16% of global wheat exports and 20% of global corn exports. The region also relies on ammonia imports from Russia to produce fertilizer, which is essential for increasing crop yields.

The Black Sea Grain initiative was hailed as a breakthrough in reducing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, and ensuring food security for millions of people around the world. The agreement allowed the export of about 30 million tons of grain and 10 million tons of fertilizers from Ukraine since its creation, in the midst of conflict between the country and Russia. It also helped to stabilize global food prices, which reached record levels during the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the attack on the ammonia pipeline that took place last Monday could jeopardize this fragile balance. Without the renewal, the supply of ammonia from Russia to Ukraine would be paralyzed and that could cause the production of fertilizers by Ukrainians to fall by around 40%, according to industry experts.

This could also reduce Ukraine’s grain production and export potential as early as the second half of this year. The incident could also boost fertilizer prices globally as demand outstrips supply.

Furthermore, if Russia keeps its promise and does not extend the grain deal in July, Ukraine’s access to its main export port, Pivdennyi, could be restricted by Putin’s country, which now controls the Kerch Strait, which connects the Black Sea to the Sea of ​​Azov. Russia has said that without the deal, it may limit the number of ships allowed to travel to Pivdennyi until the pipeline is repaired. That could hamper Ukraine’s ability to ship its grain to other markets, especially in Asia and Africa.

Increased food insecurity

Disrupting the flow of grains and fertilizers from the Black Sea region could have serious consequences for food security and global stability. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), more than 800 million people face acute hunger worldwide, and another 2.4 billion people face moderate or severe food insecurity. The FAO has warned that any further shock to food systems, such as that which could be triggered by the disruption of the Russia-Ukraine deal, could trigger a new global humanitarian food crisis.

Impacts on prices

The non-renewal of the grain agreement between Russia and Ukraine could also have other serious consequences, such as an increase in the price of fertilizers used by farmers and an additional increase in grain prices worldwide. The increase in these products would lead to a rise in the price of basic foodstuffs, which could affect the accessibility and availability of food for millions of people around the world, especially for those living in emerging or low-income countries such as India, Lebanon, Moldova, Egypt, Pakistan and Indonesia, which are directly dependent on Ukrainian imports. Furthermore, this action could also escalate the risk of social unrest and political instability in some regions of the Middle East and the African continent.

Failure to do so could also hit Ukraine’s own economy. According to data from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Ukraine exported 55.7 million tons of grain between 2021 and 2022, worth about $11.6 billion. A halt in the country’s grain exports could reduce its foreign currency earnings, which would affect its fiscal balance and further increase its inflation.

In a live on the E-risk channel, risk analyst and Army reserve major, Nelson Ricardo Fernandes da Silva, noted that Russia was involved in this food export agreement because it was interested in guaranteeing Erdogan’s election in Turkey. In Ricardo’s view, Turkey plays a crucial role in intermediating Russian products, especially for the western market, due to its control over the Bosporus and Dardanelles straits. Russia values ​​its good relations with Turkey because of this strategic positioning.

Ricardo stated that the initial claim of the agreement was that the world would run out of food, impacting mainly the Arab and African countries, but in practice, “most of the food was destined for the European Union”. Currently, according to the analyst, relations between Russia and the European Union are so strained that if Russia does not consider this agreement as a crucial factor for its economy, it may decide not to renew it.

The analyst said that Russia’s international reputation is already damaged by numerous sanctions, and he does not believe that the country is too concerned about international public opinion. Ricardo pointed out that, although nobody supports the invasion of Ukraine, currently there is no definitive action on the part of the international community regarding the subject and this shows how the world is divided.