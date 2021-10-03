B.According to the Taliban, several people were killed and injured in an explosion in front of a mosque in the Afghan capital Kabul. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid wrote on Twitter on Sunday that the detonation occurred near the entrance to the Eid Gah mosque. “According to our first information, two civilians were killed and three injured in the explosion,” a spokesman for the Afghan interior ministry told the AFP news agency.

A prayer ceremony for the mother of Taliban spokesman Mujahid, who died last week, was held in the Eid Gah mosque on Sunday afternoon. Mujahid had announced the funeral on Saturday on Twitter. “All people and friends are invited to take part,” he wrote.

“I heard the sound of an explosion near the Eid Gah mosque, followed by gunfire,” Ahmadullah, owner of a shop near the mosque, told AFP. Accordingly, the radical Islamic Taliban had closed the street shortly before the detonation because of the funeral service. AFP reporters in two different locations in the capital also heard an explosion and gunfire.

On August 26, at least 72 people were killed and more than 150 people injured in a suicide attack at Kabul airport. The Afghanistan offshoot of the terrorist militia “Islamic State” (IS), which is hostile to the ruling Taliban, claimed responsibility for the attack.